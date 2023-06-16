President arrives in Hyderabad on two-day visit

Hyderabad, June 16 President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Friday on a two-day visit.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and other leaders and top officials received her at Begumpet Airport.

The Chief Minister offered the President a shawl and a bouquet to welcome her. State ministers Mehmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavati Rathore and Malla Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and others were present.

After arrival at Begumpet Airport by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force, President Murmu reached Raj Bhavan.

She will review the Combined Graduation Parade of the 211th Course at Air Force Academy Dundigal, on Saturday.

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) will be held with full military splendor. This will mark the successful completion of the demanding and challenging pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, said an official statement.

The President would be the chief guest and Reviewing Officer of the CGP. During the parade, ranks on the shoulders of the flight cadets will be unveiled, representing the award of the President's Commission. The President will also pin the 'Wings' and 'Brevets' on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into.

The ceremony also includes the presentation of 'Wings' and aBrevets' to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, who have been trained by the Air Force. The President will also award the 'Sword of Honour' and the President's Plaque to meritorious Cadets in recognition of their performance.

