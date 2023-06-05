President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart

By IANS | Published: June 5, 2023 11:15 PM 2023-06-05T23:15:04+5:30 2023-06-05T23:25:07+5:30

New Delhi, June 5 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday held delegation level talks with her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad ...

President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart | President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart

President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart

Next

New Delhi, June 5 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday held delegation level talks with her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

"Both the presidents discussed ways to deepen India-Suriname relations and held wide ranging discussions on multiple areas including defence, agriculture, IT and capacity building," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a series of tweets.

"India and Suriname exchanged four MoUs in various fields including health and agriculture," official sources said.

President Murmu had arrived in Paramaribo on Sunday on her first state visit as President. She will there till June 6.

"In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.


ans/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Paramaribo Droupadi murmu New Delhi Rashtrapati Bhavan New Delhi Lok Sabha New Delhi District New Delhi Airport Lucknow New Delhi Lucknow New Delhi Tejas Express Mous New Delhi Times Bjp New Delhi