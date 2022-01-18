President, PM mourn demise of noted cartoonist Narayan Debnath

New Delhi, Jan 18 President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief and offered their condolences over the demise of noted Bengali cartoonist Narayan Debnath.

Debnath (96), the creator of popular comic characters like ‘Bantul the Great', ‘Handa Bhonda', ‘Nante Fonte', ‘Bahadur Beral' etc., passed away at a hospital in Kolkata after prolonged illness on Tuesday morning.

President Kovind said, "Sad to learn about the demise of Shri Narayan Debnath, a noted cartoonist, who created immortal fictional characters that entertained children and adults alike. His passing is a big loss to the world of Bengali literature. Condolences to his family and admirers."

The Prime Minister also expressed grief over the demise of Debnath.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Shri Narayan Debnath Ji brightened several lives through his works, cartoons and illustrations. His works reflected his intellectual prowess. The characters he created will remain eternally popular. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Debnath was suffering from age-related ailments, including kidney and heart problems. The West Bengal government took the responsibility of his medical treatment.

