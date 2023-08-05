President to arrive in TN today for three-day visit

Chennai, Aug 5( IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday.

President Murmu will reach the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with the Mahouts there.

She will also meet Bomman and Bellie, the mahout couple who featured in Oscar winning documentary ,Elephant Whispers at Theppakadu elephant camp.

The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Theppakadu Elephant Camp and all the roads leading to the camp will be totally under the control of state police.

Police have directed all the hotels and resorts to evacuate people residing there and not to provide any rooms till the Presidential visit is completed.

The President will reach Chennai by late evening from The Nilgiris and will stay at the Rajbhavan in Guindy.

On Sunday, She will participate in the convocation ceremony of Anna University on Sunday.

President Murmu will interact with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups( PVTG) at the Rajbhavan the same day.

She will also meet a few personalities at the Rajbhavan after this interaction. On Sunday evening, the President will unveil the portrait of Tamil poet, Subramania Bharathi and will rename the Durbar hall in Rajbhavan as Bharathiyar Hall and attend cultural programmes in the hall.

The President will leave for Puducherry on Monday and will attend programmes at the Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville Mitramandir and return home the same evening.

