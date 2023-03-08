President to visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

New Delhi, March 8 President Droupadi Murmu will be in Amritsar on March 9 on a day-long visit during which she will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

The state administration has started preparations for President's security on her visit. This will be Murmu's first visit to the Golden Temple after assuming office as President of India.

