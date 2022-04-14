President, VP, PM pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar on Jayanti

New Delhi, April 14 President, Vice-President and Prime Minister on Thursday paid homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti.

Remembering Dr Ambedkar, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "A strong advocate of social justice, as architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India. Let us do our part in building an inclusive society following his ideal of 'Indian first, Indian later and Indian last'."

In a tweet, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My humble tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Babasaheb was a multi-faceted genius- a legal luminary, visionary statesman, outstanding constitutional expert, brilliant parliamentarian & social reformer."

"He was the voice of the socially oppressed and dedicated his life to the upliftment of the marginalized sections of society. His iconic life and noble thoughts continue to guide the nation," Naidu added.

In his tribute to Dr Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation."

