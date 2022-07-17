Presidential poll: Odisha BJP offers prayers for Droupadi Murmu's victory

A day ahead of the Presidential polls in the country, the Odisha BJP unit offered prayers at different temples in the state for NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's victory.

The party cadres organized prayers and lit diyas at Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Temple at Puri, Shri Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar, Maa Samaleswari Temple at Sambalpur, Maa Sarala Temple, Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.

BJP Odisha's leaders and Karyakartas also recited mantras, shlokas for Murmu's victory.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will get full support from the Biju Janata Dal.

In a series of tweets today, Patnaik, who is also the chief of BJD, said, "Addressed all BJD MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing from 18th July. It is indeed a matter of honour and pride for our state that the daughter of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has been nominated to the highest office of our country."

"On behalf of the people of Odisha and BJD, we need to extend full support to her candidature in #PresidentialElection on 18th July. During my meeting with the PM on May 30 at New Delhi, I have discussed many issues concerning State's interest and sought GoI's support for them," he tweeted.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint Opposition candidate for the presidential election.

In June, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Election of the 16th President of India. The polls will be held on July 18. The counting will be taken up on July 21. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

Various parties have extended their support to the NDA candidate including Congress ally Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav has also extended his support to Murmu. YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Shiromani Akali Dal have already extended their support to Murmu.

Droupadi Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister.

If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.

The presidential polls are slated to be held on July 18 while the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

