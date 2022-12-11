Previous government invested in vote bank, sidelined infrastructure: PM

Panaji, Dec 11 In an apparent jibe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the previous governments approach towards infrastructure was for ‘vote bank', rather than the needs of the public.

"Earlier, only 70 airports were there. But now we have connected them with the small cities. We have expanded the network of airports. This has resulted in 72 new airports in the last eight years," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the Mopa international airport in Goa, which is named after former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik were also present on the occasion.

"Aviation policy has given scope to the middle class people to opt for flights to travel. Air travel has become affordable as the network is expanding.

"In our country, the approach towards infrastructure for many decades was more than the need of the public... Priority was given to vote bank. Because of this, thousands of crores of rupees were spent on projects which were not needed. Wherever there was a need for infrastructure, it was sidelined," Modi said.

Expressing happiness that Mopa airport is named after Parrikar, the Prime Minister said that he will be remembered by everyone visiting here.

"It was the demand of people that Goa needs a second airport. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had planned this airport. But after his government, nothing was done... For a long period it was pending. In 2014, Goa got a ‘double engine' for development. We completed this project though there were many obstacles," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that this airport has the capacity to handle 40 lakh travellers per year, which could be increased to 3.5 crore in the future.

"This will help the tourism sector. Also, cargo facilities will increase export opportunities," he said.

"Before 2014, the approach of the government was such that air travel was considered a luxury. They didn't think of the middle class. They did nothing for the development of airports. Despite potential, we lagged behind. Now the nation is working for development," he said.

"This is the new Bharat. We are carving a new identity on a global platform. Global approach towards India is also changing rapidly. Today the world wants to know about India," he said.

The Prime Minister said that tourism is growing in the country and his government is taking all efforts in that regard.

The Manohar International Airport is the second airport in Goa. The foundation stone for the airport was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2016. This airport has been built at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor