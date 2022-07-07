Prez poll: Draupadi Murmu to visit Jaipur on July 12

Jaipur, July 7 NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on July 12 to seek support from the MPs and the MLAs in the upcoming Presidential election on July 18.

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria has asked all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs to reach Jaipur ahead of Murmu's arrival on July 12.

Murmu will appeal to vote in her favour before the presidential election. Leader of Opposition Kataria and BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia will appeal to all MPs and MLAs to vote for Murmu.

Kataria in a letter has appealed to all MLAs and MPs to mark their presence at Hotel Clarks Amer at 3 p.m. where Murmu shall meet them.

Murmu has filed her nomination for the Presidential elections on June 24. Voting for the post of President will be held on July 18 and results will come on July 21.

