Prez, V-P congratulate nation on successful Chandrayaan-3 landing

By IANS | Published: August 23, 2023 08:03 PM 2023-08-23T20:03:11+5:30 2023-08-23T20:05:03+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 23 President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO after ...

New Delhi, Aug 23 President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3. 

"Today with the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission, our scientists have not only made history but also remade the idea of geography. It is truly a momentous occasion", the President in a video message said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said: "With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India becomes the fourth country to accomplish a soft landing on the lunar surface, and the very first country to achieve this endeavour on the south pole of the Moon.

"This is a historic feat signalling the rise of Bharat! Congratulations to everyone associated with this mission and compliments to the visionary leadership of the country," the Vice President posted on X (formerly Twitter).

