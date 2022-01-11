Prime accused in TP murder case arrested in rave party

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 One of the prime accused in the infamous T.P. Chandrasekheran murder case, Kirmani Manoj, presently out on parole was arrested by the Kerala Police while he was taking part in a rave party at Wayanad.

Acting on a tip off, the Wayanad Police after checking at a few resorts in the locality, rounded up 15 people including Manoj at a rave party which was called to celebrate the wedding anniversary of a known goon.

The police recovered MDMA and ganja from the arrested persons and further probe is going on, said the police, but details are awaited on the remaining accused.

The 51-year-old T.P.Chandrasekheran, who launched the Revolutionary Marxist Party, was hacked 51 times by assailants on May 4, 2012 when he was returning home on his motorcycle in his hometown near Kozhikode.

In the case, a court sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment, of which three were middle level CPI-M leaders.

Chandrasekheran was a hugely popular CPI-M leader in Kozhikode district but left the party in 2008 and formed his own outfit RMP and became a thorn in the flesh of the CPI-M.

The murder had created huge waves in the political scenario of Kerala and at times there were speculations that even the top leadership of the CPI-M were aware of the brutal murder.

Apparently in the 2021 April assembly polls, the widow of Chandrasekheran - K.K. Rema with the support of the Congress led UDF won a stellar victory from the Vadakara assembly constituency, despite the CPI-M trying their best to keep her at bay.

Eyebrows have been raised in the manner in which how rules have been bent in giving parole to Manoj and this has been raised several times in the assembly ever since Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office in 2016.

Speaking to the media Rema said she is the least surprised on how things have turned to the favour of the accused after Vijayan took over.

"Both the government and the CPI-M are supporting the accused. After Covid pandemic just look how these accused have got the benefit of it and are out for nearly two years now. I often see one of the accused in the same case presently out on parole engaged in palliative care of the CPI-M in our locality. We will see what can be done and we will take up the issue legally," said Rema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor