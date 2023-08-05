Prime minister dials up Prachanda, discusses bilateral cooperation
By IANS | Published: August 5, 2023 06:43 PM 2023-08-05T18:43:51+5:30 2023-08-05T18:45:04+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 5 Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephone conversation with his Nepal counterpart ...
New Delhi, Aug 5 Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephone conversation with his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.
The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prachanda’s recent visit to India from May 31 to June 3 so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.
Nepal, a close and friendly neighbor, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.
The telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries, official sources said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app