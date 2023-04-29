Prime Minister Modi holds roadshow in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru to give a boost to BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Karnataka.

People queued up on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister who was on a specially designed vehicle. He reciprocated the greetings by waving to people.

People showered flowers along the route as an expression of their support for PM Modi.

Apart from BJP flags, some people were also carrying cut out of PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka.

In his rally at Belagavi, PM Modi targeted Congress and said the party's rule was marked by "scams".

"BJP is sincerely working for the poor, Dalits, backward and Banjara communities. We are working day and night for various sections. Congress is abusing Modi, Congress hates whoever works for Dalits and backward," PM Modi said.

Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13.

