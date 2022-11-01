Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Shimla ahead of elections

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to hold a rally in Shimla on November 10, Amar Ujala reported on Tuesday. As per the report, Congress has started preparations for the rally, however, it is yet to be approved by Priyanka Gandhi.

Party initially suggested that the rally should be organised in Chaupal, which is situated on the state’s border with Uttarakhand. However, some party leaders opposed it saying that the rally should be organized at a place where a maximum number of people can reach. State in-charge Rajiv Shukla said that the place has not been decided for the rally yet.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah who is in Himachal campaigning for BJP took a dig at Congress during his public rally today. Addressing the rally, Shah said, When there was a Congress government at the Center, scams like 2G, Commonwealth, and Coal were done worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Their stomach is not full yet, that’s why they have come to Himachal… However, now there is democracy. Now the era of kings and queens is no more, the time of the people has come," Amit Shah said in Chamba.“Modi ji has worked in Himachal for years and has knowledge about every nook and corner of the state. That’s why he knows the development of Himachal. But these Congressmen are only involved in scams and corruption," he added.