Priyanka on Cong's CM candidate in UP: 'Can you see any other face?'

New Delhi, Jan 21 Breaking her silence over who will be the partys chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday dropped enough hints that she would be spearheading the Grand Old Party's challenge in the poll-bound state.

When asked who will be the party's CM face in the state during the launch of the party's manifesto outlining job creation plans for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said: "Can you see any other face in UP?"

Pressed again, she said: "'Dikh to raha hai na sab jagah mera chehra (You can see my face everywhere)."

So far, the Congress has been calling for collective leadership in the poll-bound state, where the BJP will contest with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the forefront, while former CM Akhilesh Yadav will spearhead Samajwadi Party's campaign.

The Congress under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership is trying to put up a strong fight in Uttar Pradesh by reaching out to the women and youth, who form a significant part the state's population.

The Congress on Friday launched 'Bharti Vidhan', the party's youth manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, stating that the vision document focusses on providing employment to the youth of the state.

The manifesto, which promises 20 lakh jobs, including 9 lakh jobs for women, was released by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor