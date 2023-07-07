Priyanka quotes Dinkar's poem 'Samar shesh hai', says Rahul ready to pay any price for people's cause

New Delhi, July 7 Quoting verses from noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's work 'samar shesh hai', Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi has been fighting the "arrogant" BJP government for the people's cause and is ready to pay any price for it.

She was reacting to Gujarat High Court refusing to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi surname' remarks case.

In a tweet, quoting the lines from Dinkar's poem 'samar shesh hai", Priyanka Gandhi said, "Rahul Gandhi is fighting against the arrogant government for the people and truth. The BJP government wants that questions of public interest should not be raised, questions that improve the lives of the people of the country should not be raised, they should not be asked questions on inflation, nothing on employment of youth.

"There should be no voice for the welfare of the farmers, there should be no talk of the rights of women, the question of honor of the laborers should not be raised."

"The arrogant government is trying every trick to suppress the truth, it is adopting all the means, price, punishment, discrimination, deceit, hypocrisy to distract from the questions related to the interests of the public.

"But, in front of truth, satyagraha and the power of the people, neither the arrogance of power nor the veil of lies over the truth will last long. Rahul Gandhi ji has lit the light of questions related to the interests of the public before this arrogant government," she said.

The Congress leader said, "For this, he is ready to pay any price and despite all the attacks and tactics of the arrogant BJP government, like a true patriot. He has not shied away from raising questions related to the public. Standing on the duty path of sharing the pain of the public. Truth will win. The voice of the public will win."

Reacting to the same, party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said that the party will deeply study the court's verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and explore all available legal options.

"Rahul ji is a fierce voice that takes the Modi government head on. No force can silence him, the truth will triumph and justice will ultimately prevail. Every patriotic Indian is in support of Rahul ji in this fight," Venugopal added.

Meanwhile, amid tightened security, hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the Congress headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP government at the centre.

