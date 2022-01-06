Pro-govt lawmaker re-elected president of Venezuelan National Assembly

Caracas, Jan 6 Pro-government Deputy Jorge Rodriguez has been re-elected President of Venezuela's National Assembly (NA), garnering the most votes in Congress, where the ruling party-led coalition, the Great Patriotic Pole, holds a majority.

Diosdado Cabello, leader of the coalition's congressional bloc, nominated Rodriguez and highlighted his "work, dedication, and patience" during his 2021-2022 mandate, reports Xinhua news agency.

His re-election and the inauguration of the new Assembly "is a reaffirmation" of the country's desire "to live in peace", said Cabello.

The opposition Democratic Alliance, led by Deputy Luis Augusto Romero, obtained a minority of votes.

After being re-elected, Rodriguez was sworn in by a commission comprising representatives and leaders of various social segments, including farmers, indigenous groups and unions.

As congressional leader, Rodriguez pledged to "continue defending our homeland's right to freedom, sovereignty and self-determination".

