Promise to show trailer of chats in coming week: Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 31 Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in the Mandoli Jail here in a money-laundering case, on Friday released a press statement promising to show "a trailer" of chats between him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain in the coming week.

In his handwritten letter addressed to Kejriwal, he wrote: "... your dramas, kattar corrupt mindset, lies and manipulation will be in the open."

Chandrashekhar has said that he has a 700-page WhatsApp and Telegram chat with him and that he will reveal it, which is related to Rs 15 crore paid on Kejriwal's behalf at a "political office, party office of TRS" to one of the accused of the "liquor gate case ongoing".

He wrote: "You wanted me to drop this 15 kg Ghee @ 15 Crore Rupees at Hyderabad, because you mentioned there were 5 cases of Ghee which is 15x5 Crore which was already at Hyderabad and it was being converted for you so you had suggested that 15 which was from my side to be delivered to Hyderabad at TRS party office to the person 'AP' in a Range Rover 6060 parked inside the office."

Calling the above-mentioned details a teaser, Chandrashekhar wrote that Kejriwal will be ashamed of showing his face once he releases the chats.

"Now all the details mentioned above are only a teaser, but coming week when the chats will be released, you will have no face to show, Kejriwalji," he wrote.

He further said that this chat he is referring to is only one of the "700-page chats".

"... now your countdown has begun, my brother, stop troubling my family. This is the last time I am telling you. I assure you I will make sure you will be shaken out from the chair of power. All your golmal and corruption will be in open, get ready," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor