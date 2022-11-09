"Promoting themselves shamelessly", Jairam Ramesh criticises lotus symbol for India's G20 presidency

Hitting hard at the central government for including the lotus symbol for India's G20 Presidency, which also happens to be BJP's party symbol, veteran Congress leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that PM and BJP would not lose any opportunity to "promote themselves shamefully."

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20!" Ramesh tweeted on Wednesday

"While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi and BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" the tweet added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the G20 logo for India's presidency via video conferencing.

An official statement from the government said it drew inspiration from the vibrant colours of Indian national flag. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges.

India will take over the G20 Presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of "Amritkaal", the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence.

( With inputs from ANI )

