Protest against AAP govt's failure to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women

Patiala, Aug 25 Former External Affairs Minister and MP Patiala Preneet Kaur on Thursday held a protest along with women from various constituencies of Punjab before handing over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala.

Addressing the gathering, she said, "The Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann gave a guarantee to the people of Punjab before the Vidhan Sabha elections that once elected they will give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 in the state.

"But now it has been six months and there is no sign of the government fulfilling one of its major poll promises."

She said, "There is a growing resentment among the women as they feel completely cheated by the government against their non-implementation of the commitment by the AAP government. It is our due right which was promised to us by the government and if the Punjab government fails to fulfill this guarantee by October then we will hold massive protests against them all over the Punjab."

Talking about the Captain Amarinder Singh regime, the Patiala MP said, "During his tenure Captain Amarinder Singh implemented many pro-women policies like giving them free bus travel, 50 per cent reservation in Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj elections, increase the amount of 'shagun' schemes and many more."

Replying to a media query on justice march for singer Sidhu Moosewala, she said, "Loss of such young life is completely tragic and saddening, Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight and it is understandable that his parents are demanding justice and I completely support them in their quest."

While handing over the memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, the MP said, "I stand before you representing the ladies of Punjab as we demand the state government to immediately fulfill its commitment to the common folk.

"I also want to point out to the government through you that the vendetta politics that they are playing against us, will not be tolerated at all."

