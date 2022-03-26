Protests over K-Rail project in Kerala continues unabated

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 Protests against the Kerala government's ambitious K-Rail project continued on Saturday with public-police clashes being reported from several places.

However, Revenue Minister K.Rajan categorically denied having issued any order to lay the marking stones. Joining the issue was Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan who sought to know who had issued the orders if not the revenue minister.

Following the minister's statement, people at various locations in Kottayam and Ernakulam intensified their protests and clashed with the police raising anti-Vijayan slogans.

At Kottayam and Ernakulam, angry protesters pulled out the stones laid by the K-Rail officials and planted a stone in the local government village office at their respective locality.

Satheesan said things has reached a stage where there is absolute confusion about the whole project as none seems to have any clue of anything at all.

"Various departments are speaking in different tones about the project and there seems to be none who is responsible," said Satheesan.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan said the Union Railway Minister had informed the Rajya Sabha that no sanction has been accorded to the project as yet.

"The meeting that Vijayan had with the PM was a routine one and anyone who heard the Railway Minister speak knows for sure that no sanction for it has come," said Muraleedharan who was in the state capital city to visit people whose land has now been marked for takeover for the K-Rail, if it becomes a reality.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that Vijayan should not go forward with the project as it is not viabl.

Highlighting the chaos in Sri Lanka, former State Industries Minister P.K.Kunhalikutty said that it was a result of massive loans taken by the government. He said Kerala will not be far behind if such unviable projects are implemented.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor