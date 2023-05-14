Public policy is best weapon to bring radical changes in society: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 : Public policy is the best weapon to bring revolutionary changes in society and India is going to be on the top by 2047 with the best policies and vision, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday.

The former chief minister, who was the chief guest for the graduation programme of the Kautilya School of Public Policy orgsed in Hyderabad, said that public policies introduced as part of reforms have already brought in radical changes in society and the country will certainly stand on top in the world by 2047 with the best policies to be adopted.

"I strongly believe that today's youth can do wonders if presented with opportunities. Though I have attended several convocations of various educational institutions, today's programme gives me immense satisfaction. Public policy is a powerful weapon and it extensively helps herald sweeping changes in society," Naidu stated.

The TDP supremo said that the country went through hard days after attaining Independence but the introduction of reforms fastened the nation's growth.

"As the chief minister of the combined state, I achieved great results by introducing reforms. I may have lost the polls sometimes, but the results achieved with the policies that I adopted will stay on forever and I have that satisfaction," the former CM said.

He alleged that he was made fun of when he talked about Vision-2020, but he said committed to his confidence.

"Thinking about the good future I tolerated the criticism. Today's Hyderabad is the best evidence for my vision wayback 25 years ago. Mt vision has come true today and the results are right in front of you all," he remarked.

The former CM added, "People who are now enjoying the fruits of my vision may not vote for me, and may not even know me, but I have the satisfaction of doing this. In another 25 years the country will be celebrating the century of achieving Independence and there is a need to prepare a vision for 2047 to achieve good results".

Recalling that when he was first elected as MLA, the then government had provided only jeeps for him for transport as only those vehicles were comfortable for the condition of the roads then, he said that even a telephone and a gas connection were a luxury then.

"You know the present condition of the nation and all these changes are possible only because of reforms. You should see the nation before and after reforms. How fast the progress of the country after introducing the reforms," the former chief minister said.

He further said that the introduction of Public-Private Partnership (PPS) system has helped in achieving tremendous results.

"Hyderabad is the first project in this PP system in the country. Without spending even a single rupee from the exchequer, such largescale system has been created in Hyderabad," he said.

The former CM added that economic disparities are still prevelant in the society which is a serious problem, and called upon the post-graduates to bring in a policy to consider the family as a unit.

"To realise all this you need a good leader who has a vision. Public policy is very close to my heart and all of you should work hard to introduce much better policies as the prevailing situation in the country is very favourable for the youth," Naidu added.

