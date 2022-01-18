Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "93.3% people voted for Bhagwant Mann, 3.6 % voted for Navjot Sidhu: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal declared the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. Bhagwant Mann is the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.

During the declaration, Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and said, "93.3 percent people voted for Bhagwant Mann, 3.6 percent voted for Navjot Sidhu." The 48 years old Bhagwant Mann is a two-time MP from Sangrur and is the party's state unit chief.

He is an Indian politician and former actor. Since May 2014, he is the Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha for Sangrur constituency, Punjab. Bhagwant Mann also acted in National Award-winning Film " Main Maa Punjab Dee" Directed by Balwant Dullat.

Mann also participated in youth comedy festivals and inter-college competitions. He won two gold medals at a competition at the Punjabi University, Patiala for the Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam and now he is the CM candidate of AAP for Punjab polls.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he wants to make Bhagwant Mann the CM candidate for Punjab from Aam Aadmi Party. Arvind Kejriwal during his interaction with the media, said Bhagwant Mann is very close to him, and he wants to make him the CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this" said Arvind Kejriwal.