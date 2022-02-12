Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to cast votes in his favor

With just a few days left for the Punjab assembly elections, the political parties are doing their best to impress voters and to win the elections. On the same Aam Aadmi Party's CM face Bhagwant Mann has appealed to Punjab voters to vote in his party's favor.

On being asked how many seats his party is going to win, Mann said "I am no astrologer, but the media has predicted 55-57 seats for the party. Some have even projected a win by 60 seats. Seeing the people's response, anything can happen. I would only appeal to people to exercise their democratic right without being influenced by pressure or power."

Talking about the lineups of rallies and public meetings of PM Modi and famous leaders of BJP in Punjab, Mann said "The BJP has the right to conduct mega rallies and campaign programs, but it depends on how the people perceive their party agendas. Due to the farm laws imposed by the BJP government, farmers were on the streets for 1 year, and about 750 lives were sacrificed. The Lakhimpur case is still going on. The people will bear these things in mind."

"Before casting their votes, I would appeal to the Punjab citizens to consider - who will provide education to their children, provide jobs to their youth and look after medical treatment of their elderly" Mann added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



