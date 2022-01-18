Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Bhagwant Singh Mann on Twitter

Arvind Kejriwal declared the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. Bhagwant Mann is the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.

On the same note, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his CM candidate for Punjab assembly polls he took his Twitter and wrote,"I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi."

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he wants to make Bhagwant Mann the CM candidate for Punjab from Aam Aadmi Party. Arvind Kejriwal during his interaction with the media, said Bhagwant Mann is very close to him, and he wants to make him the CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this" said Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.