Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Punjab’s Phagwara

AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Punjab’s Phagwara today. See the visuals here

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Phagwara, Punjab#PunjabElections2022pic.twitter.com/Ce2P0mydQj — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022



Earlier, today AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said "Aam Aadmi Party never comprises on national security. If voted to power in Punjab we'll work together with the Centre on the issue of security in Punjab&the country. There should be no politics on the issue of security of PM but politics was done from both sides."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.