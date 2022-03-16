Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal leaves for Punjab to attend oath-taking ceremony of Mann

AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal left for Punjab to attend the oath-taking ceremony of chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann. Many arrangements have been made for the swearing- ceremony at Khatkar Kalan.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today is a big day for Punjab... today, entire Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make Punjab a happy state. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

Aam Admi Party (AAP)'s victorious Punjab candidate Bhagwant Mann is all set to be sworn in state's Chief Minister at 11.30 am at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all its MLAs while the outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi hasn't been invited.