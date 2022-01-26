Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal likely to visit Punjab from January 28th to 30th ahead of polls

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Punjab from January 28th to 30th ahead of the Punjab polls. It is reported that he will visit several assembly constituencies there, including Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Earlier, the Delhi CM also assured the state that they will made tight security arrangements for leaders as well as citizens in the states if their party wins the elections, he was referring to the recent security probe that happened to PM Modi in Punjab under the Congress government. He also launched a door-to-door election campaign in the Kharar assembly, Mohali district. The ANI reported, " Aam Aadmi Party National Convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches door-to-door election campaign in Kharar assembly, Mohali district."

However, the AAP has also declared Bhagwant Mann as the candidature face for the Punjab assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.