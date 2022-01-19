Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann is elected by the phone polls as the CM face for AAP

Arvind Kejriwal declared the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. Bhagwant Mann is the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. And the CM face for AAP was chosen by the audience through phone polls.

Sangrur MP and former stand-up comic Bhagwant Mann is elected by a reality show-like telephone poll with 93% of 21 lakh votes while Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu curiously ended up with the second-highest votes.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he wants to make Bhagwant Mann the CM candidate for Punjab from Aam Aadmi Party. Arvind Kejriwal during his interaction with the media, said Bhagwant Mann is very close to him, and he wants to make him the CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this" said Arvind Kejriwal, and now people only selected Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate for Punjab.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.