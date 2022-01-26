Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann slams Captain Amarinder Singh for criticizing him

Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate face for Punjab polls Bhagwant Mann hits out at Captain Amarinder Singh for criticizing him and calling him a comedian, by saying that this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, agriculture, farmers, and mafia in the Parliament.

Talking to the media Bhagwant Mann said “When Captain Amarinder was an MP, he did not even go to Parliament. His attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining to Punjab and its people. Even as the chief minister, he deceived the people of Punjab. Instead of fulfilling promises, he was spending time in his farmhouse. Today he is getting punished for his betrayal of the people of Punjab,”

Mann also slammed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and said “To earn others’ respect, first you have to show respect. If he has so much desire to become the chief minister, then he should get the survey done on behalf of the Congress party. He will know the truth."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.