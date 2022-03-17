Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann to share his personal Whatsapp number as the helpline number for anti-corruption

A day after Bhagwant Mann sworn-in as the chief minister of Punjab, now the AAP leader took oath as member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in the Punjab assembly. During the oath-taking ceremony the leader made a major announcement, he said "On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will release the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. Strict action will be taken against the corrupt."

भगत सिंह जी के शहीदी दिवस पर, हम anti-corruption हेल्पलाइन नम्बर जारी करेंगे। वो मेरा पर्सनल वॉट्सऐप नंबर होगा। अगर आपसे कोई भी रिश्वत मांगे, उसकी वीडियो/ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करके मुझे भेज देना। भ्रष्टाचारियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा।



पंजाब में अब भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022

"Corruption will no longer work in Punjab" he added.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann after taking charge said, that his government is taking a “very big decision” in people's interest. Mann on Thursday on Koo, platform wrote “A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I’ll announce shortly…,”

Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath at Khatkar Kalan, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village. After taking oath Mann said a golden chapter has started in the history of the state and that it would be “badhta (progressive) Punjab, rather than Udta Punjab”, he referred to the Bollywood movie Udta Punjab which showed Punjab's drug situation.



