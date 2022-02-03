Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP candidate Aditi Singh's husband files nomination from Nawanshahr assembly as an independent candidate

Aditi Singh's husband, Angad Singh Saini who is the current Congress MLA from Punjab's Nawanshahr assembly, has fielded nomination as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket from the party.

Earlier, BJP Raebareli Sadar candidate Aditi Singh criticized the Congress and said there are no chances of the party to win the assembly elections "Congress does not have time to look back at the state for 5 years, they only come here before elections. People in UP are ready to welcome BJP to power again," she said.

Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh recently quit Congress and joined BJP. In her resignation letter, she said, "I have to inform you that I am resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party. Please kindly accept." She will contest Raebareli's seat in the upcoming UP assembly elections.