Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to release remaining candidate names for Punjab polls tomorrow

Ahead of the Punjab polls, Home Minister Amit Shah met BJP leaders to discuss the candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab. The party is likely to disclose the next list of candidates for the Punjab polls tomorrow. Talking to the news portal after the meeting the Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam said, "We have already released the names of 35 candidates and 30 more names are remaining. In today's meeting, most of the work has been done on deciding the names of the rest 30 candidates. Tomorrow (January 26) we will finalize them and announce them the day after tomorrow (January 27)."

However, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalized the names of party candidates for all the remaining seats of Uttar Pradesh. And the names of finalized candidates are announced to be soon. So far the BJP has announced the names of 204 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



