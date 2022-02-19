Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi feeds cows in the Bhadaur Assembly constituency

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi feeds cows at a cowshed in the Bhadaur Assembly constituency of Barnala district. See the visuals here,

The Congress leader is contesting the polls from two Assembly seats -- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib pic.twitter.com/DibxgTTTeV — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

Yesterday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu released the 13-point manifesto of Congress for Punjab polls. In which the party promised one lakh government jobs, Rs 1,100 per month to Punjab women, 8 free cooking gas cylinders per year.

The party also promised procurement of oilseed, pulses, corn by government agencies. "Cong govt will end mafia raj by creating corporations for liquor sale, sand mining," said Sidhu while releasing the manifesto.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



