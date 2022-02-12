Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi reacts on Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur's statements

Channi finally spoke on the reacting of Sidhu wife after the party elected him as the CM face for Punjab, talking to the news portal Channi reacted on the statement made by Sidhu's wife, that her husband would be the better choice, to which he said "There is no such thing. Everyone has the right to aspire to lead. But only one name had to be announced. We had said beforehand that whoever is named (the CM-pick), the others will support him. Today, Sidhu is with us and so are the others."

Earlier, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu attack Channi and said Rahul Gandhi was 'misled' to consider him (Channi) as poor. “He (Channi) is richer than us, he is a very very rich man, his (IT) returns also show that. So, it is not good to label him as poor.”

“He has a huge bank balance, which is more than us, and so he is not a poor person,” Kaur added. She was referring to the statements of Rahul Gandhi which he had made during the CM face announcement, he said “People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a ‘gareeb ghar’ (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger. It was a tough decision, you (people) made it easy.”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.

