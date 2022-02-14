Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Channi's chopper not allowed to fly, due to Modi's visit in Punjab

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, the conflict between political parties has started. After the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's chopper was not allowed to fly from Chandigarh. According to reports, PM Modi is going to hold a public rally in the state ahead of the Punjab polls. He is scheduled to campaign today in Jalandhar for his party due to which the chopper of Channi was not allowed to fly. Reacting to this senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar demanded action from Election Commissioner "the CM was scheduled to come here (Hoisharpur) but it's shameful that this Government canceled permission for Charanjit Singh Channi to come to Hoshiarpur," he said.

" If EC doesn't take cognizance of this, he will understand that these polls are a 'farce, sham'," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



