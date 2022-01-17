Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: EC to discuss parties demand to postpone Punjab assembly polls

The Election Commission is going to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the defer of Punjab assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti in the state. Many parties demanded to postposed the single-phase election in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti. Not only CM but BSP and BJP also requested EC to defer the Punjab elections.

On Guru Ravidas Jayanti many devotees visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day, so the political parties feel that they would not be able to cast their votes due to this.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.