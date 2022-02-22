Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: FIR has been registered against Sonu Sood for ‘campaigning’ for sister on polling day

An FIR against actor Sonu Sood has been registered in Punjab’s Moga. According to the reports, he was allegedly campaigning for his sister Malvika on polling day of the state. On February 20 the day of polling his vehicle was seen on the grounds of polling booths.

Malvika joined the ruling party in Punjab, Congress in the presence of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, and the joining was held at the Sood residence in Punjab's Moga district. "It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honor, and she deserves it," Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, the elections were held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition was between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was held on a single phase on 20th February.