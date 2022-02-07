Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar quit the party ahead of elections

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday quit the party ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, after quitting the party he said upset over being “sidelined”, “I am very much a part of Congress… has given me so much and I am happy to be a soldier of the party, which my family has been associated with since long. I will not contest any election in the future, be it for assembly or Parliament,” he said after CM Channi has became the CM face for Congress ahead of Punjab polls.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.