Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Free ration is being provided to lakhs of poor of Punjab for two years: PM Modi

PM Modi in Pathankot, Punjab said "Today in big countries of the world, due to Corona, the poor are facing all kinds of problems"

"But during this crisis, India is providing free ration to crores of countrymen" he added.

Talking about the BJP's work in Punjab he said "Free ration is being provided to lakhs of poor of Punjab for two years."

Speaking on the vaccination campaign he said "More than 95% of the first dose has already been administered to all and the second dose is also working at a fast pace in the direction of taking almost everyone. With the vaccine, the countrymen have got a huge protective shield to fight against Corona."

"Our government also provided the corona vaccine free of cost. We went from village to village and worked night and day to save the lives of the countrymen and we did what we could not do in the world" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.