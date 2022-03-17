Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: “inquilab zindabad” Bhagwant Mann raises the slogan after taking oath as MLA

A day after Bhagwant Mann sworn-in as the chief minister of Punjab, now the AAP leader took oath as member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in the Punjab assembly. After his oath, he raised the slogan “inquilab zindabad”.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਵਜੋਂ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੀ।



ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਲਿਆਵੇਗੀ, ਜਿਸ ਲਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਚੁਣਿਆ ਹੈ। ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਜੋਂ ਜਾਣੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। pic.twitter.com/HJBSkEAWUb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022

Not only Bhagwant Mann but other APP leaders were also sworn in as the party received massive victory in the state.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann after taking charge said, that his government is taking a “very big decision” in people's interest. Mann on Thursday on Koo, platform wrote “A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I’ll announce shortly…,”

Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath at Khatkar Kalan, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village. After taking oath Mann said a golden chapter has started in the history of the state and that it would be “badhta (progressive) Punjab, rather than Udta Punjab”, he referred to the Bollywood movie Udta Punjab which showed Punjab's drug situation.

“I’m not here to diss anyone today. I am the Chief Minister of everyone in Punjab, even those who did not vote for our party,” he said.