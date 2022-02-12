Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda talks about 1984 riots in Delhi, says BJP has sent rioters in jail

Addressing the rally in Rajpura ahead of Punjab assembly elections, BJP leader JP Nadda said "The number of Sikh leaders who were blacklisted was 314. The Modi government did the work of removing the black list from them."

"The Modi government has done the work of making Jallianwala Trust which had become a family trust, a national trust" he added.

Talking about the 1984 riots in Delhi he said, "In 1984, there were riots in Delhi. I was in Delhi then, I remember how people were saving their lives."

"For 30 years, these people continued to donate. But nothing happened to them, Modi government formed SIT and today the rioters are in jail" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.

