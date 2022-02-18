Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Kejriwal is not able to handle Delhi, how can he handle Punjab?: Anurag Thakur

Slamming AAP in Punjab, BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday said, “Will Punjab like to be ruled by such a CM whose name is decided by the flip of the coin? Kejriwal is not able to handle Delhi, how can he handle Punjab?"

He also hits out at AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann and said "He speaks of making Punjab drug free but chooses Bhagwant Mann as AAP’s chief ministerial candidate. A liquor shop has been opened at every corner of Delhi; Arvind Kejriwal is anti-Punjab."

In the same talk he also took a dig over Congress he said "People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made 5 years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened."



Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



