Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Major promises by Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab if AAP voted in power

Making promises to Punjab citizens AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised the strongest security system in the state, he said "If AAP is voted to power, Punjab Govt will work with the Govt of India to ensure safety & security in the state. Punjab is a sensitive border state. To check the proliferation of drugs & drones, it is necessary for Punjab to have an honest Govt."

Slamming the oppositions he said, "BJP & Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security. I want to assure every Punjabi that we'll take responsibility for public safety if AAP is voted to power. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.