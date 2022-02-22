Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Maximum women voters turn out this year in Punjab's Doaba

As the assembly elections of Punjab have done successfully on 20th January, the official on Tuesday shared the information that, more women voters in the Doaba region cast more votes than men's. As per details, around 70.87% of women from the Doaba region cast their votes on Sunday against 66.47% men voters.

However, in the Hoshiarpur, 71.41% of women cast their votes against 66.06% of men. In Kapurthala, 70.30% of women dropped their franchise against 66.03% of men. In Jalandhar 68.10% women cast their votes against 65.91% of men.

Meanwhile, the elections were held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition was between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was held on a single phase on 20th February.