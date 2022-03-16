Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar: AAP leader

Aam Admi Party (AAP)'s victorious Punjab candidate Bhagwant Mann is all set to be sworn in state's Chief Minister at 11.30 am at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all its MLAs while the outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi hasn't been invited.

Speaking on the same, AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha said "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 cr Punjabis will together be sworn in as CM along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today is a big day for Punjab... today, entire Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make Punjab a happy state. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

The report also states that no Union Minister or any big leader of the national level has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended only by AAP leaders and party's Punjab leaders. Further, the family members and those who are close to the Chief Minister-designate have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, besides several artists from Punjab