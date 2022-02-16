Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "One looted Punjab and the other is doing scams in Delhi" Modi hits out on oppositions

Speaking in Pathankot Punjab, PM Modi on Wednesday said "We are a dedicated people, we are also proud of our heritage, the responsibility of development is also in front of us. We celebrate Prakash Parv of Gurus with full faith not only in the country but all over the world. Recognize this heritage of India all over the world."

Slamming the opposition Modi said, "One looted Punjab and the other is doing scams one after the other in Delhi. Despite both of them being on the same plate, now these two parties are doing nura-wrestling together. The truth is that if the Congress is original, the other party is its photocopy."

Assuring his party's win in Punjab Modi said "The people of Punjab have made up their mind - this time an experienced party like BJP. In the interest of the country, the party working in the interest of Punjab has to be given a chance. This is my promise to you - we will not be forced, we will make a strong Punjab."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.