Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes" : Navjot Singh Sidhu

The CM face of Congress for Punjab assembly polls is creating a buzz in the politics, people are now eager to know the CM candidate of the party for Punjab polls and it looks like Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is badly want to be the CM of Punjab speaking on the same he recently said, "If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM."

Yesterday the news was doing rounds that, Congress is finally going to reveal its CM face for the Punjab assembly elections. According to the reports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to announce the CM face for Punjab polls on 6th Feb, the party has still not hinted any name for the CM face.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.