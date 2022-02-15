Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi hits out on AAP and BJP at Rupnagar roadshow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rupnagar roadshow slammed BJP and AAP, she said "You have BJP and AAP leaders before you - both of them play the same game. Both of them are similar. Look at Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal - where did they both begin from? Both of them started from RSS."

"Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar. Tell that of the hard work&courage in this turban. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis & they'll run it" she further added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a roadshow in Rupnagar ahead of Punjab assembly elections.

Before this addressed the virtual rally in Manipur, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said "Manipur has a colorful culture, and it is important to create awareness about it. Congress in Manipur will include Manipur’s cultural history in school curriculums to teach people about it."

The leader also promises to launch the master plan, "Congress in Manipur will prepare state master plans to help control flood and manage irrigation."

Talking back on Punjab, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.