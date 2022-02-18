Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab CM seeking an inquiry into Kumar Vishwas’s video: Kejriwal

After the Kumar Vishwas's allegations on Arvind Kejriwal of separatist elements in Punjab, the AAP chief on Friday claimed, “I have come to know that the Prime Minister has got a letter written from Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi seeking an inquiry into Kumar Vishwas’s video.”

He added, “Also, I have come to know that an FIR will be lodged against me by the NIA. All FIRs are welcome…they are calling ‘Bhagat Singh ka chela‘ a terrorist.”

Former AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas made the sensitive remark on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for supporting separatists in Punjab. He said, "One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.